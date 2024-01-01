Our approach
Virgin Unite knows it can’t change the world on its own, so it brings together entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and inspirational leaders to collaborate for good. This powerful global community is driving change and tackling the world’s toughest challenges facing people and the planet.
Convene purposeful communities
Virgin Unite convenes purposeful communities that become driving forces for social, environmental and economic benefit
Incubate courageous collectives
Virgin Unite works to achieve systems change through catalysing and incubating radical collaborations
Challenge unacceptable issues
Virgin Unite is catalysing collective action to tackle unacceptable issues
Back entrepreneurial solutions
Virgin Unite backs entrepreneurial solutions and supports businesses that have a positive impact in the world
Our impact
Virgin Unite believes that much more can be achieved when working together, which is why we are committed to forming successful collaborations, multiplying resources, and inspiring others to join and create impact at scale.
From climate change, to human rights, to criminal justice reform, to preserving the ocean - we believe that when the right people come together, transformation is possible - and that through collaboration, solutions to the world's most complex issues are within our grasp.
We proudly collaborate with organisations that work towards bold and courageous goals. All overheads are covered by Richard Branson and the Virgin Group, which means that 100% of all donations received go directly to initiatives we create and support.
Get involved
Virgin Unite is working to create a world where the planet and all people thrive – this work is made possible through catalysing collaborations and building communities that challenge the unacceptable.
Our community never stops creating new ways of making a difference and if you’d like to get involved and help support our work - whether it be joining us to support entrepreneurs, reinvent broken systems, or shout about unacceptable issues - there’s so much you can do.
Learn more about our work, our community, and how your donation can help make a difference.