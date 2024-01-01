Our impact

Virgin Unite believes that much more can be achieved when working together, which is why we are committed to forming successful collaborations, multiplying resources, and inspiring others to join and create impact at scale.

From climate change, to human rights, to criminal justice reform, to preserving the ocean - we believe that when the right people come together, transformation is possible - and that through collaboration, solutions to the world's most complex issues are within our grasp.

We proudly collaborate with organisations that work towards bold and courageous goals. All overheads are covered by Richard Branson and the Virgin Group, which means that 100% of all donations received go directly to initiatives we create and support.

See the impact of Virgin Unite